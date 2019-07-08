Our beloved Meghan Paige Krugler was tragically taken from us all too soon on July 5 of 2019. The heavens opened wide and angels rejoiced over such grace and beauty. It is all of us who are left behind that are hurting. We find comfort knowing that Meghan is hiking and skiing in the beautiful mountains, swimming and paddle boarding in the coldest and clearest lakes; completely awestruck by a love she could never fully understand or appreciate until her arrival on that day in heaven.
Meghan Paigey-Pie was born the morning of Oct. 4 of 2004 to Cole and Nichole Krugler who were instantly enamored by her grace, beauty, and joy. Her determination became apparent at a young age and she excelled in nearly everything she did. Her love for her baby sister, Ella, quickly became unparalleled and she took the role of big sister very seriously. Per Ella, ‘I followed her around, which drove her crazy and I copied everything she did which really bugged her.’
Our Meghan loved celebrating Halloween; she would have her next year’s costume picked out the day after Halloween if not before she was even finished counting her candy; and let's not forget how much she loved celebrating the 4th of July. She was becoming an unstoppable athlete. Her first love was softball, which she played for many years. However, recently she switched to volleyball where she was impressive to watch on the court. She was even more impressive in the classroom; she was a straight A student and she had recently become a member of the National Junior Honors Society. She had just gotten her learner’s permit and a new car. Meghan loved to bake and she was really quite good at it; she would often show up at family functions with her creations. She also loved kayaking, boating, cliff jumping, and anything else outdoors when in the company of family and friends. Life was full of earthly promises but now the promises are infinite in her new heavenly home.
Meghan is survived by her parents Cole and Nichole Krugler (Billings), a sister Ella, grandparents Mavis Boyer (Laurel), Tim and Evah Bouchard (Sidney), Forrest and Kelly Markle (Sidney), Don and Deb Krugler (Sidney), great-grandparents Bud and Nettie Bouchard (Sidney) and Mary Krugler (Sidney) aunts and uncles Darcy Bouchard (Laurel), Dustin and Andrea Bouchard (Billings), Cassie and Lyle Kroczaleski (Belfield, North Dakota), Timmy Bouchard (Helena), Carl Krugler (Casper, Wyoming), Carmen and Jeff Huffman (Billings), Kristopher Markle (Missoula), Aleas and Vance Aschelman (Everett, Washington), and Padraic Markle (Seattle, Washington), and many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by great-grandparents Isabelle Bouchard, Herb and Pete Larsen, grandfather Charlie ‘Papa Goofy’ Boyer, and aunt Lori Krugler.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Pilgrim Congregational Church with Reverend Steve Heppner officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Per the family’s wishes, cremation will follow the service.
Meghan was an organ donor and her legacy will live on forever. Special thanks to the pediatrics care staff at St. Vincent Hospital, Pilgrim Congregational Church, the Heights Family Funeral Home, LifeCenter, and all of the love and support we have been shown through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Billings Community Foundation, c/o Lauren Wright, PO Box 1225 Billings, MT, 59103. Please indicate that your gift is for the Meghan Krugler fund. 406-839-3334
Arrangements by Heights Family Funeral Home
To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.