Melanie Nutter
Melanie Nutter passed away unexpectedly in April 11, 2021 in Billings. Her disabilities never hampered her positive spirit and love for her friends, family and her precious pets. She will be greatly missed but now she is free to fly.
A Memorial Service will be held Sat., April 17, 2 p.m. at Mayflower Congregational Church. For the full obituary, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
