 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Melanie Nutter
0 entries

Melanie Nutter

  • 0
Melanie Nutter

Melanie Nutter

Melanie Nutter passed away unexpectedly in April 11, 2021 in Billings. Her disabilities never hampered her positive spirit and love for her friends, family and her precious pets. She will be greatly missed but now she is free to fly.

A Memorial Service will be held Sat., April 17, 2 p.m. at Mayflower Congregational Church. For the full obituary, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News