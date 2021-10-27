On Oct. 23, 2021 our beautiful girl Melanie Suzette Connole lost her 11 month battle with cancer. People always saw her as a fierce fighter in everything she did. She loved her whole family more than anything.

Melanie was born in Butte, Montana on May 27, 1976. Her early years were spent in Helena and Montana City. After graduating from Butte High in 1994, she attended Montana Tech and the University of Montana graduating with a degree in Journalism. For the past 21 years she worked as a newscast director at KTVQ-TV.

Melanie is survived by her son Caleb Partridge, her partner Chad Flynn, her parents Judy and Jay Kohn, her brothers and sister in laws Jeff and Beth Kohn, Andy and Lisa Kohn and her niece Hayden; uncles and aunts Jim and Judy Connole, John and Sue Connole, Mike and Betty Charlton, aunt Sandi Kohn.

A Memorial Service will be held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Billings, Montana. To view a full obituary and share memories with the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.