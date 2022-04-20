Melitta Martha Hain was born in Berlin, Germany prior to World War II. She was injured in the bombing of Berlin and buried in a hospital for two days in Leipzig. Surviving that, her family was separated when her mother died unexpectedly. Her brother went to live with her grandmother in West Berlin, while she stayed with her father in the east side. When her father remarried, she got another brother.

After her daughter was born, she escaped out of East Berlin, but had to leave her daughter and family behind. Being sponsored out of a refugee camp, she arrived in Great Falls, MT and felt "safe and free". She married John Hain in 1983 and they lived in the Denver, CO area for several years before settling in Billings, MT. Her daughter and grandson were able to visit Montana in 1991, then her brother was able to make the trip in 1994. She and John were eventually able to travel to Germany and visit her family there.

With family encouragement, she wrote a short history of her life. Some excerpts from that include:

"First of all, I am thankful that I had the opportunity to come to these United States and especially to Montana."

"Second, I am thankful that my family was able to come and see for themselves."

"Third, I am thankful for my "newly found" beautiful family. I am at peace now and thank God for knowing that the "good byes" are not so permanent."

Relatives include her husband John Hain; parents Herbert and Elisabeth Stodder; daughter Swetlana Bergner; step-daughter Cheryl Hain; step-sons: Tony and Jerry Hain; sister Anita Ludwig; brothers: Gunter and Rainer Stodder; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT.