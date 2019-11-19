{{featured_button_text}}

Melodie Ann (Bonnell) Simon beloved Mom, Wife, Gram, Sister, Friend, Coach and Teacher, wheeled toward her last great adventure on Nov. 6, she was 61. Mel grew up in Las Vegas and lived in Billings and Reno.

Mel is survived by her grandchildren, Stella, Michael and Gwen, daughter Janet (JJ) Roberts, son-in-law Keith Roberts, husband Mike Simon, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins in Montana and all the friends that became family in Montana, Nevada and abroad. A viewing will be held on Nov. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at Ross, Burke and Knoble, 2155 Kietzke Ln, Reno, NV 89502.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25th at Our Lady of Snows 1125 Lander St, Reno, NV 89509, with a reception to follow at the Parish Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of Snows Youth Ministry or Angela’s Piazza 420 Grand Ave, Billings, MT 59101. For the complete obituary please go to: https://www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com/obituary/

To plant a tree in memory of Melodie Simon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries