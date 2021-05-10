Melrose L. Vokal died on March 3, 2021 at the age of 93 in Coeur D Alene, Idaho, where she lived with her daughter, Twyla, and family.
Melrose was born on May 4, 1927 in Belfield, North Dakota, to Frank Ouellette and Barbara (Wagner) Ouellette. Melrose graduated from High School in Vancouver, WA in 1945. She married Ronald F. Vokal on Feb. 17, 1947 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Belfield. Melrose and Ronald were married for 64 years.
Melrose worked various customer service jobs during her lifetime. The job she found most rewarding was being a wife and a mother. She enjoyed the times she spent with her children and grandchildren the most. She enjoyed embroidering dish towels and scarves. She loved playing pinochle with friends and family. Ronald and Melrose belonged to a pinochle club which they enjoyed doing once a week.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband (Ronald). Survivors include her daughter, Twyla Spoerl and husband Robert. Her son Ron and his wife Jacqueline Williams. She is also survived by four grandchildren Karie Spoerl, Kevin Spoerl and wife Wendy of Coeur D Alene, ID, and Nathan Vokal and wife Mindy and Ryan Vokal of Westminster, CO. She is also survived by five great grandchildren. Tiffany Spoerl, Kaitlynn Spoerl and Michael Spoerl of Coeur D Alene, ID and Dominic Vokal and Zachery of Westminster, CO. She is also survived by twin sisters Betty Huschka of Billings, MT and Edith Wolf of Dickinson, ND and four nieces.
Services will be held on May 14, 2021 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Laurel, MT at 10 a.m. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens after the mass.
