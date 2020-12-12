Melvin Dennis Knutson died at Eskaton Lodge, Gold River, Califoria, on Nov. 26, 2020 at the age of 80 years old. He fought a tough battle with Parkinson's/Dementia Disease for many years, but lost his fight with COVID-19.

Mel was born into a strong, close knit family in Billings, Montana in 1940. His father, Arvin Myron (Norwegian) and his mother, Persis Honore (Dutch) passed their work ethics down to Mel. He was never without a job, starting at a very young age.

He graduated from Billings Senior High in 1958. He formed strong friendships that lasted a lifetime, many from his 'Southside' neighborhood. He earned a BS Degree in Math at Eastern Montana College in 1964. He taught math in Hilmar, California, and then Ponderosa High School in Shingle Springs, California. His goal was to be a Civil Engineer and he finally achieved that when he received a BS Degree in Civil Engineering at Sacramento State College in 1971. This led to his proud 30+ year career with Teichert Construction in Sacramento. After his retirement, Mel joined the TERA retirement group and was able to maintain his Teichert friendships. Although he ended his career as an engineer, he was a constant teacher and always stressed the importance of education to his family.