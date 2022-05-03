 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Melvin G. Mitchell

  • 0

Melvin G. Mitchell, 87, of Paradise Valley, passed away Sunday, May 1. A memorial service in honor of Melvin will be held on Monday, May 9th, 11 a.m. at Holbrook United Methodist Church. A complete obituary is available to view at www.Franzen-Davis.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans say technology is helping mental health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News