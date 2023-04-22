April 16, 2023, Mel left this world behind and is now riding God's beautiful trails. Born Melvyn Eugene Moe on April 29, 1956, to Melvin and Edna (Tengum) Moe at Crosby ND, Mel grew up on the family farm along with his sisters Myrna and Eileen. Mel attended grade school in Colgan and Fortuna ND, graduated from high school in Crosby ND and attended UND-W in Williston. It was while at UND-W he met his future wife, Joan Mann and they were married in 1974. In the fall of 1975, Mel received his greatest gift of all, the "love of his life" his daughter Melaney. In later years, Mel's life was again enriched when Melaney blessed him with two grandsons Riley and Calum. Mel was a very proud Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa ("Papa Mel").

Mel's love and passion for horses started almost from the day he was born and throughout his life horses remained a constant presence, companion and subject of conversation. Mel loved to rodeo and traveled many miles, meeting old friends and making new friends, while pursuing his dreams. To everyone he knew, he was proud to call "you" his friend.

Mel is preceded in death by his parents, sister Margret who died in infancy, Grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Mel is survived by daughter Melaney Mann, Grandsons Riley (Chelsea) Blankenship, Calum (Taylor) Blankenship; Great grandchildren – Mc Coy, Morgan and Blayze all of ND. Sisters Myrna (Dennis) Philipp, Great Falls, MT and Eileen (Clyde) Lindell, of Helena MT, along with a nephew, four nieces, two great-nieces and two great-nephews; and numerous cousins and friends. At the time of his passing, Mel was residing at Grandview in Glendive MT; but no matter where he lived, North Dakota was always called "home". As per Mel's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no public service.

Please join Mel's family for a celebration of his life on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Second Shift, Billings MT.