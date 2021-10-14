Meri Lucille Marble

Meri Marble was the second-born daughter to parents Sheryl and Fred Marble III in Nov. of 1982, arriving with a head of thick dark hair and enormous green eyes. She joined her delighted big sister Ellie, and large extended family.

Meri was precocious and verbal from an early age. She was a Montana girl and spent as much time as she could at the family ranch for numerous family gatherings and celebrations. She also enjoyed years of snowboarding at Red Lodge Mountain. Her quick wit was a constant and enjoyed by everyone. She had an impressive sense of style and creative flair for fashion. She had a fierce love for and commitment to her family, including her chosen family, those faithful friends who were cherished by her. Meri hugged tightly with an extra squeeze. She served as a skilled empathic caregiver to her gramma Kate, and took great joy in working at the Friendship House with disadvantaged kids.

But the love of Meri's life, and her life's purpose, was her son Manny and more than anything she loved being his Mom. Together with Ellie, her much-adored only sister, they formed a strong support system to navigate the vicissitudes of life and the shared adventure of raising boys. She was a beautiful, gentle, loving young woman of depth, generosity and loyalty and throughout her life, she made all of us feel known and loved.