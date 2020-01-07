MOORE — Our beautiful mother, Merle Arlys (Spears) Bauman lost her battle with cancer Jan. 3, 2020. She was born August 10, 1932 to Burley and Leona Spears in Jordan.
During her senior year she met and married Donald Boyd Bauman. She lived in her home in Moore, MT until right before her death. Mom and Dad were blessed with six children: David (Doreen) Bauman of Hardin; Donna (Jay) Schmauch of Spangle, WA; Denise (Ken) Brottem of Moore; Derree (Greg) Kamp of Lewistown; Debbie (Jimmy) Bauman of Moore and Dotty (Phil) Zier of Lakeside.
Mom cherished the love and kindness of her friends and family. Viewing will be Friday, Jan. 17, 5 to 7 p.m., Creel Funeral Home Chapel in Lewistown. Her Celebration of Life will be at the Moore School, Jan. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. There will be a private service and burial prior to that.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Please read more and share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
