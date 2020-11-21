 Skip to main content
Merle M Lyda
Merle M Lyda was born Jan. 16, 1932, in Bridger, Montana. He died Nov. 11, 2020, in Arvada, Colorado. He previously lived in Whitehall, Montana. Please visit www.InMemoriamServices.com for full obituary and details.

