Merlin Lee Treible, 76, of Musselshell passed away peacefully, after a short illness with his family around him.

Merlin was born on May 5, 1945, to Gerald and Nellie Treible in Roundup, MT, the fourth of nine children. Merlin grew up around Musselshell and attended school there. Where he met the love of his life Connie Anderson whom he later married.

Merlin served in the Army from 1965 to 1967 with the “Hell on Wheels” 2nd Armored Division. Upon his return from Vietnam, Merlin and Connie moved to Melstone where they lived and raised their family.

Merlin worked in the oil field around Melstone and spent most of his life driving truck, first for J&J, then Conoco hauling oil. It was a job that he not only excelled at but truly loved. He made some of the best friends and most lasting relationships of his life while doing it.

Merlin retired in 2008 from Conoco-Sentinel after accumulating over 2 million accident/incident free miles. He then moved to Musselshell where he spent time fishing with friends, mowing and cleaning around town in Melstone and Musselshell. He also loved spending time with his grandkids often traveling to Bozeman and around the state following soccer and other sports.