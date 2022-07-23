Merrick Cole Champ

Merrick Cole Champ gained his wings and went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2022. He was born to John Champ Sr. and Misty Old Elk on April 18, 2019 in Billings, Montana. Merrick was a member of the Piegan Clan and a child of the Piegan. He was raised by his grandpa, Crawford Birdinground and his great grandmother Carlotta Half in Garryowen, Montana. Selected by his daddy Crawford, his Godparents are Dvera Tolbert and Nick Real Bird Sr.

Merrick was such a happy, loving and an extremely intelligent baby, a character; he would say the craziest things with such a clear voice. He was an absolute country boy, he loved to jump in puddles every chance he got. He loved his home in Garryowen, he could play just about anywhere and everywhere and be safe. He was always outside with his daddy. Just months old he was already talking so clearly and in sentences for his age. He loved to play all sports including football and basketball but never tried baseball. He wore a hat he lovingly called "The Wreck" because he had come inside with his cowboy hat all beaten up. He loved to ride horses and was one great little cowboy. He was a fast runner and was always taking off from his daddy and Kaala. He was afraid of nothing and never knew a stranger. He would just start a conversation with anyone he met. He understood and spoke both English and Crow, a rare thing for a little guy of 3.

He loved to hangout with his Daddy Crawford and never left his side. Crawford and Merrick went everywhere together. His daddy would often take him on cruises and he would say he was so happy to be back home after a long day. He especially enjoyed going on walks while his daddy pushed him in his stroller and going to the playground just about everyday. Often cruising around in his battery operated cars was always fun for him and when it needed charging, he would say "Daddy, I'm out of gas." In the summer, he loved to play in his pool and liked to cross the field with Crawford to the river to cool off. He prayed with his Kaala Mom, putting his hand in the air and saying Jesus, Jesus. Merrick was an only child at home and whenever visitors came he was delighted to greet them. He was truly the Light of the house if not the boss. A favorite of all his family members, he was often referred to as "Baby." He especially liked to see his Papa Greg walk through the door as they were the very best of pals. King and Chestyn (Babe) were his very best friends and the three would play together for hours laughing, playing and fighting.

He is preceded in death by his grandmothers Brenda Half and Joanie Champ; his grandpa Lyle Old Elk, Sr.; his great grandparents Rudolph and Iva Shane, Clinton He Does It and John and Agnes Holds, Sr.; his aunts Corrina Old Elk and Sethalee Little Owl; his great great grandparents Rena Mae Morning and Robert Half, Sr.; and great great grandmother Georgia Dell Old Dwarf Walks.

Merrick is survived by his parents Misty Old Elk and John Champ and his daddy Crawford Birdinground; his Kaala Mom Carlotta Half; his siblings Mia, Jianni, Joaney, Luvleigh, John Jr.,Celeste and Daylon; his two nieces; his grandmothers Rena House, Annie (George) Couture, Rebecca (Jeff) McDonald, Gina (Alex) Reed, Staci (Pat) Alden, Andrea Lee and Barbara Birdinground, Elsie (Kirt) LaForge, Donna Jefferson, Sandy Medicine Horse; grandfathers Ricky(Ann) BirdinGround, Sr., Eugene (Lydia) Birdinground, Melvin Champ, Greg (Dorcella),Cameron (Zandee) Half, Rudolph (Kitty) Shane, Jr., Eric (Casey) and Spike BirdinGround, Jess(Mary) Half; great grandmothers Johnann Reed, Tana Quellette, Leda Falls Down; his great-grandfather's William (Donna), Dexter (Roxanne) Falls Down, Arthur Alden Sr.; his uncles Raymond, Joseph and Isaac Champ, Lyle Jr., Tyrone and Lyle W. Old Elk, Josh Long Tail, Laine Robert (Katelyn) Little Owl, Guthrie and Nathaniel Deputy; his aunties Jonalena, Deborah andJoaney Champ, Heidi Little Owl, Gabrielle (Nick) RealBird, Peyton Three Irons, Shilo Deputy, Shilo RidesTheBear, Rayna Long Tail and Joni HeDoesIt; his many cousins too numerous toname. His extended family includes the Half, Champ, BirdinGround, Morning, Old Elk, Shane, Snell, Well Known, Big Man, Reed, Costa, Hunts the Arrow, Smart Enemy, Moccasin, Real Bird, Wallace, Roundface, Not Afraid, Three Irons, Holds, and Big Hair. Dancing Bull, Jackson.

Please accept our apology if we have not mentioned you in our time of grief.