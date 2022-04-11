Merril Albert Hoebelheinrich, born August 24, 1941 passed away on December 29, 2021. Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral mass for Merril on Saturday April 30, at 11 a.m. at the St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 1333 Monument St, Cody, WY 82414. Reception and fellowship to follow. Please join us in celebrating Merril's life and honoring his memory. Bring your favorite memories and stories to share. "Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure."
