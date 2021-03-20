 Skip to main content
Merrilyn 'Merry' Roberts
Merrilyn 'Merry' Roberts, 95, of Billings, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021.

The Rosary will be prayed at 2:30 p.m. followed by a vigil service at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 28th at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. The funeral mass will be 10 a.m., Monday March 29 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. The services will be livestreamed at www.michelottisawyers.com.

Merry's obituary may be read by going to www.michelottisawyers.com.

