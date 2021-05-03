Merwin Eugene Spragg, 78, of Lovell, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at his home. A viewing will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 7-8 p.m. at Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell. Services will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Lovell Bible Church, with a viewing 30 minutes prior to service at the church. Interment will take place in the Lovell Cemetery following services.
Merwin Eugene Spragg
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.