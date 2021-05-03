Merwin Eugene Spragg, 78, of Lovell, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at his home. A viewing will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 7-8 p.m. at Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell. Services will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Lovell Bible Church, with a viewing 30 minutes prior to service at the church. Interment will take place in the Lovell Cemetery following services.