Michael A. Wilson passed away on Nov. 9, 2021, in Billings.

He was born Dec. 5, 1951, in Baltimore, Maryland. He spent his childhood and early adulthood in Maryland, attending Prince George Community College and later the University of Maryland-Baltimore. His early professional life was focused on working with his hands in carpentry and woodworking while enjoying the music scene. His sons Jason and Brandon were both born in Maryland. Mike's second career was as a respiratory therapist. Over three decades, this career path took him from Johns Hopkins in Maryland to Montana in 1989. Mike finished his career at Billings Clinic in Billings.

Mike enjoyed music and photography for his entire life with a side business of Images by Michael based out of his home. His pictures were sold in galleries in Red Lodge and infant photographs of his granddaughter hang on the walls of a Montana birth center.

Mike is survived by his wife Coni Wilson; four children, Jason Wilson, Brandon Wilson, Brian (Erica) Schuppe and Jill Schuppe (Brian Johnson); and four grandchildren; his sisters Jeanine Wilson and Cara Wilson. He was preceded in death by his parents Jennina Bassie and William Wilson and brothers Jon Wilson and Tony Wilson.

