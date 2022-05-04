Michael Alan Amen, 60, passed away the evening of May 2, surrounded by family, at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, after a brief, courageous battle with cancer.

Mike was born in Billings to Ralph and Beverly Sands Amen on Sept. 17, 1961. After graduating from Billings West High School in 1979, he attended Eastern Montana College and graduated with a degree in Business in 1984. He spent his entire life farming and feeding cattle on the West End of Billings and enjoyed everything about agriculture.

On Nov. 8, 1986, he married the love of his life, Cheryll, and they spent 35 wonderful years of marriage together. Mike was a family man through and through, and was blessed with two children, Marissa and Kaden. Mike enjoyed farming, traveling, snowmobiling and any sports, especially Yankees baseball. Spending time with his family was his favorite thing to do, especially the time he was able to be with his grandson Easton.

Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and mother-in-law, Bonnie. He is survived by his wife, Cheryll; children Marissa and Kaden; grandson Easton; parents Ralph and Beverly; siblings Steve, Lisa and Brian (Mary Ann); father-in-law Gene; sisters and brothers-in-law Cindy and Casey, Greg and Darcy, Christie and Mike; numerous nieces and nephews; and his Godson Joey Lucara.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6, at Faith E Church, 3145 Sweet Water Drive. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the same location. Interment will be at Mountview Cemetery following the funeral. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Michelotti-Sawyers.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial donations to Special Olympics Yellowstone Valley, PO Box 81033, Billings, MT 59108.