Michael B. King, 70, of Laurel, Montana, passed away peacefully on Nov. 1st at his home surrounded by loved ones. There will be a celebration of life for Mike on Nov. 14th at 1 at the Laurel Masonic Lodge. It will be a potluck, so please bring your favorite dish to share. Please come and share your wonderful memories of an amazing man.

Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary.

