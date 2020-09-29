Michael (Big Mike) Tilleman

Mike loved working so much, everywhere they went he had two jobs, reporting his offseason jobs were just as often equally, if not more profitable than his primary occupation. The happy couple's next move was to the New Orleans Saints expansion team, and another job selling concrete and collecting on accounts receivables. Gloria and Mike loved the Big Easy and the many places they lived, including Houston, with The Oilers and Atlanta, with The Falcons where he received the Brian Piccolo award in 1973. In Atlanta working his off-season job, he was quite proud of getting the first approval of PVC pipe in a major construction project, Atlanta Hartsfield airport. Throughout their travels they made many dear friends, with whom they stayed in touch across the years.

After 12 years of a physically demanding occupation, Mike was ready to come home to Montana and the place he loved, the Hi-Line. He called Bob Inman from Chinook who told him Taylor Chevrolet was for sale and shortly thereafter Mike bought the store. Typically, people without auto experience are prevented from owning dealerships, but like many things, Mike was able to sell the idea to the manufacturer. He later expanded into agricultural equipment as well.