Michael Conway Scott

Michael was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He made is home in Ashland, Montana, in 1978. He was first and foremost a devoted husband and father, an avid outdoorsman, and conservationist. He found peace and comfort being in nature, exploring the forests and public lands around his home. Michael worked at St. Labre Catholic Indian School for over 30 years as a career and guidance counselor, guiding many students on their paths to further their educational careers. He also served as a Montana Hunter Safety Instructor for 36 years. Michael celebrated and shared his Catholic faith as a St. Labre Parish Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Lay Leader of Prayer, and council member. He lived his life helping others.