MESA, AZ — Michael Dean Moler (60) Mesa, Arizona. Born September 19, 1956 in Columbus, Montana.

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Michael (Mike) Moler. Hunters found the remains of Mike's body near Mystic Lake four years ago and only until recently authorities were able to identify him through DNA.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents Perry and Katherine Moler, his brother Trigve Moler and sisters Wynona Moler-Brazer, Rosemary Moler-Hastings and Grace Moler-Schwartz.

After high school Mike joined the Army and served in Germany as an Intelligence Specialist. Upon completion of duty, he attended Montana State University where he obtained his Bachelors Degree.

He married Connie Reiber from Laurel and was blessed with a beautiful daughter that was his pride and joy.

Mike is survived by his daughter Michael Fernandez and her wife Sara of Chandler, Ar., his grandchildren Hayden Broughton, Emerson Broughton, Gracelynn Broughton, Everett Fernandez, his siblings Perry Moler Jr., Kathrine Moler, Quintina Moler-Will, Pearla Moler, Anthony Moler and many nieces and nephews.

Military services will be performed at the National Cemetery in Laurel, July 5 at 10:00am.