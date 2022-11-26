Michael Dorsch passed away in Billings, Montana on November 24. Visitations will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 27, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, November 28. A vigil will be held 6 p.m. Monday, November 28. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday November 29, 2022. All services will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel. To view a full obituary and share memories with the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com