Michael E. Griffin

Mike Griffin was born in Jamestown, North Dakota, on Sept. 24, 1945, to Marie and Lloyd Griffin.

In 1946 his family moved to Billings. After graduating from Billings Senior High he entered the Marine Corps. He returned to Billings after training and lived there the rest of his life. Mike loved playing sports like pool, bowling, golf and most of all, softball. He loved The New York Yankees and wore #44 in softball. He worked as a Sheet Metal Worker for 40 years with Air Controls and retired in 2001. His love of sports was matched only by his love of Poker. Most people called him by his nicknames of ‘Grif' and ‘Too Tall'. He had a big heart and loved his son. He made an impact on everyone he encountered.

He is preceded in death by his wife Deana. He is survived by his brothers Pat and Larry and his son, Garrett. He was a good provider, a man of passion and a loving father.

A memorial will be held in the future to commemorate his life.

