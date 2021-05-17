Michael F. Hirning
A memorial service for Mike Hirning will be Friday, May 21, 2021, 10 a.m., at the Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel, MT. A brief reception will follow the service at the First Congregational Church, 506 5th St, Laurel, MT. Michael F. Hirning was born March 9, 1943 in Billings, MT to Rose and Fred Hirning. He passed away Oct. 18, 2020 at Billings Clinic. Michael is survived by his wife, Donna, his sister, Wilma Alexander (Roy), sister Carol Saylor, brother David Hirning, daughter Jennifer Simons (Bob) and children, along with extended family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.