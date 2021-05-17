 Skip to main content
Michael F. Hirning
A memorial service for Mike Hirning will be Friday, May 21, 2021, 10 a.m., at the Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel, MT. A brief reception will follow the service at the First Congregational Church, 506 5th St, Laurel, MT. Michael F. Hirning was born March 9, 1943 in Billings, MT to Rose and Fred Hirning. He passed away Oct. 18, 2020 at Billings Clinic. Michael is survived by his wife, Donna, his sister, Wilma Alexander (Roy), sister Carol Saylor, brother David Hirning, daughter Jennifer Simons (Bob) and children, along with extended family.

