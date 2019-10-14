{{featured_button_text}}

Michael Francis Elliott, 45, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019 in Billings. Born in Washington, in 1974, he moved to Billings at age 8, attending Lockwood School and Senior High, graduating in 1994, then entered the Marine Corp. He is survived by his wife, Kristi Lindell Elliott; two children: Brenner and Isabella; parents: Darrel and Christa Elliott; and siblings: Brian Elliott and Kelly Filbin. Memorial services will be on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the New Life Assembly Church in Lewistown with Military honors to follow. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help with funeral expenses: 'Michael Elliott Memorial,' Western Security Bank (Glacier Banks) or the Cloyd Funeral Home. The complete obituary can be read and condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.

