Michael Francis Elliott, 45, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019 in Billings. Born in Washington, in 1974, he moved to Billings at age 8, attending Lockwood School and Senior High, graduating in 1994, then entered the Marine Corp. He is survived by his wife, Kristi Lindell Elliott; two children: Brenner and Isabella; parents: Darrel and Christa Elliott; and siblings: Brian Elliott and Kelly Filbin. Memorial services will be on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the New Life Assembly Church in Lewistown with Military honors to follow. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help with funeral expenses: 'Michael Elliott Memorial,' Western Security Bank (Glacier Banks) or the Cloyd Funeral Home. The complete obituary can be read and condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
Thanks for reading.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.