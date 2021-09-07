Michael Frederick Hoffman was born August 9, 1924 in Savage, MT. He passed Sept. 4, 2021 at Butterfly Homes Assisted Living in Billings, MT. At age 97, Michael was the last living sibling of the nine children born to Albert and Elizabeth Hoffman.

Michael graduated from Savage High School in 1941. He served as a tail gunner during World War II. His squadron operated out of the European theatre. His time in the service was a source of humble pride and not a topic of conversation. Michael remained active in Air Force reunions across the United States.

In 1947 Michael married Sylvia Marie Mastvelten. Together they raised five children: Bill (Debbie), Diann (Dominique) Diatta, Larry (Debbie), Yvonne Bader, and Greg (Evelyn). During 73 years of marriage they were blessed with 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. They made every effort to attend as many family milestones, special events and everyday celebrations as possible.

Michael worked for Greyhound Bus Lines as a driver, dispatcher, and manager. A farmer at heart, he continued to farm and drove the tractor into his nineties.