Michael G. Rhodes passed away on Wednesday, August 5, at Westpark Village.

He was born on May 1, 1927, in Lakefield, Minnesota, to parents Gilbert Rhodes and Manuella Gutierrez. He married Virginia Eckhardt on Feb. 16, 1948, in Billings, Montana. They had two children, Cheryl Ann and Michael Dean. Mike and Virginia later divorced.

Mike first started out as an upholsterer, moving on to being a sheet metal worker and finally finding his niche as a skilled iron worker until his retirement.

He particularly enjoyed being in the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman, later moving on to enjoying ATV adventures with his outdoor buddies. He was a faithful Catholic and a member of St. Pius Church for many years.

Mike served in the United States Navy from 1944-1945 and was part of the second National Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. That was a memorable experience for him and his veteran friends as together they explored the sights of our national capital and shared memories of their time in the service.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gil; and his son Mike. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Cormier and her three sons: Todd, Brett and Scott; and by Mike's daughter, Maggie May. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to graveside services to be held Wednesday, August 12, at 11 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery (look for tent near mausoleum).

