LUBBOCK, Texas — Michael J. Giesick, 38, passed away Sept. 19, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas, of medical complications.
He was born in Billings to parents Karen and William Giesick. Upon finishing school, he traveled to Wisconsin and finally settled in Hobbs, New Mexico. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and biking. He was happiest when he was working with his hands.
He is survived by the sunshine of his life, daughter Miah Sunshine Giesick; parents Karen Kuntz and William Giesick (Valarie) brother Adam Giesick; step- brother Curtis; girlfriend Jaida Patterson and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mike you will be greatly missed.
Services are to be held at a later date.
