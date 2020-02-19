Michael John Erwin, 79 of Billings, passed away Feb. 17, 2020 after a courageous fight against cancer.
He was born on Jan. 22, 1941 in Doylestown, PA, to Robert and Helen Erwin. Michael moved to Montana in 1975 and worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, later joining the Bureau of Reclamation, where he retired in 1994.
He is survived by his wife Jeannette; children Michelle (Dan) Borsum of Billings, Paul Staley of Tacoma, WA, and David Erwin of CA; grandchildren Stephen (Kashya), Danny, Lynn, Connor and Avery Borsum; sister Susan (York) Cassel of Chalfont, PA; niece Deborah (Bruce) Carson and nephew David Cassel.
Mike personified the word Grandpa through unbounded love, support and wisdom which matched his remarkable vitality through his 70s.
Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration will be at a later date. Heights Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to leave remembrances.
Memorials may be made to Montana Nature Conservancy or Montana Audubon.
