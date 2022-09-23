Michael John White (56) passed away unexpectedly on September 12. Mike was born in Norwalk, California to Ellen R. Holder and John J. White on April 18, 1966.

Mike grew up in Orange County, California with his two brother, Leonard White and Sam House. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1984.

He married Destry Powell in 19991 and he took in as his own her two children Rogan, Faithe and soon to be born son Cory. Mike and Destry then welcomed Tiffany. Though their marriage didn't last forever as they had hoped, Destry and Mike remained friends until her departure.

A new love blossomed between Cheryl and Mike and he took in her two children Rebekkah and Hailey as is own. Mike so loved his children that he had a tattoo on his forearm of all 6 of their names in an infinity symbol, for his love for them was eternal. These children went on to give Michael 14 grandchildren. His children were not the ones to call him Dad. He was a Dad to many and was so dearly loved by all of them.

Mike's life long passion was his ability to build and renovate beautiful homes. He was praised for his talented work by many. There was still so much beauty for him to create. Michael will be deeply missed by all those that knew him.

Michael's Celebration of Life will be Sept. 25th at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels West.