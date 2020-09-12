Michael L. Suiter

Mike's lifelong passion was sports. At Northwestern, his work/study job was as an athletic trainer for the 'Wildcats'. That position led to his post as an assistant trainer for "DA CHICAGO BEARS". His association with Mike Ditka, Walter Payton, and the rest of the Bear organization was one of many highlights in his life. He was very proud to play a part in the Bear's Super Bowl season. Upon graduation, Mike became involved in the Food/Beverage/Hospitality Industry. Since he worked for firms based in locations all across the USA, he truly got to know the country from coast to coast. As a result of his extensive travels, he developed an appreciation regional gastronomy and soon became the ‘sommelier' of the family. He later returned to Chicago, and worked for the Chicago Cubs Organization. As a diehard Cubby Fan dating back to his college days, he was an outstanding ambassador for the club. He was elated to be a part of the World Series Cubs.