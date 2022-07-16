 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael Mading

  • 0

Michael Mading, 68, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, June 26, at Saint Patrick's Providence Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory. gardencityfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweet like sugar: Survey finds many don't know where sugar is lurking in their food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News