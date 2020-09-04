× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael McCollough, age 81, died peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 3, 2020.

Mike was born on July 29, 1939, in Bozeman, Montana, and then spent his formative years in White Sulphur Springs, Montana, graduating as a W.S.S.H. Hornet in 1957.

Mike joined the United States Navy in 1957 stationed primarily in San Diego, California. Prior to his Honorable Discharge from the Navy, in 1960, he had a blind date with Lawana Hawkins. Four weeks after their first date Mike and Lawana were married in the home of Lawana's mother. Their marriage lasted almost 55 years.

Shortly after their wedding, Mike and Lawana returned to Montana so Mike could attend Rocky Mountain College in Billings in order to become a teacher.

In September of 1964 Mike started what would become a 34 year career as a teacher and coach with the Billings Public School system. He taught at Lincoln, Riverside and Lewis & Clark Junior Highs and then spent the remainder of his tenure at Billings Senior High. He influenced the lives of thousands of students and made many great, lasting friendships with a multitude of colleagues.