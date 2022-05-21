Michael McManus

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Mike (Mac) MacManus, 72, on January 10th of this year. His family and friends are heartbroken by the loss. Although born in Salt Lake City, Mac moved to Billings when very young and happily became part of the Cline family. He loved to tell stories of growing up in Billings, adventures with his friends and playing football with the Billings Central Catholic High School Rams.

Mac spent over 40 years in the travel industry, with the last 31 years working for Tauck World Discovery as a tour director, where his love of history and story-telling served him well. He was fortunate to have spent time in the American Southwest and Yellowstone Park, as well as Great Britain, Ireland, Scandinavia, East Africa and South Africa. His commentary and sense of humor were loved by guests, as well as by those who were fortunate enough to work with him.

Friends were so important to him as those who have known him for over 60 years will tell. In addition to his many friends, Mac is survived by and missed by his wife Jan, brother Kevin Cline and wife Barb, mother-in-law Joan Thomas, and niece Roxanne MacManus.

So please join us, old friends and new, June 17 at Riverhouse in Big Sky at 4 p.m., and come prepared to share stories, laughs, jokes and tears, and to raise a glass as we celebrate a life well-lived of a wonderful man who was taken from us too soon.

For directions or information, please call/text Jan at (702) 521-7126 JANET LAMPE