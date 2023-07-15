Michael "Mike" George Jablin was born on Nov. 16, 1936, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and passed away on July 12, 2023, at the age of 86.

He grew up in Superior, Wyoming, a coal-mining town near Rock Springs. He graduated from Superior High School in 1954, and was very proud of his hardworking family background. Encouraged by his father to be anything other than a coal miner, he joined the United States Air Force in 1954 and served as an aircraft armament mechanic until 1957.

After his honorable discharge, he attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie, where he played football his freshman year under legendary coach Bob DeVaney. He was a lifelong fan of Cowboy and Cowgirl athletics and a supporter of the University, even convincing his son Mark to attend.

While attending the University of Wyoming, he met the love of his life, Marion "Betty" Busch. They were married on June 14, 1964, in Worland, Wyoming.

After graduating with his education degree, he taught high school science and was an assistant football coach at Green River High School from 1962 until 1965. He was inducted into the school's athletic Hall of Fame as an assistant coach for the 1963 football team.

He then attended the University of Michigan and earned a Master of Physics Education degree. He taught science for the Ann Arbor, Michigan high school system from 1966 until 1970, when he and Betty moved to Billings, Montana. He continued his teaching career at Billings Senior High, where he taught physics and coached swimming from 1970 until his retirement in 1996. Teaching was a great passion, and he cherished his time spent as a coach and teacher - not only of his students, but also of other teachers.

During retirement, he served as a volunteer driver, taking veterans to medical appointments throughout eastern Montana. Of course, he got in a few games of golf as well.

He was a devoted family man, and he and Betty raised their sons in Billings, supporting them in everything they did. He loved to spend time at the family cabin in the East Rosebud valley, especially with his grandchildren. He was also devoted to his pets, particularly the family dogs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mickey and Susie Jablin; his brother, Carl; and his numerous beloved aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marion Jablin; his son, Michael Jr., of Austin, Texas; son Mark (Diahann) of Laramie, Wyoming, Mark and Diahann's children Kate, Eli, and Madie Jablin; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., in Billings.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans of Montana, Chapter 10, Billings.