Michael "Mike" Munsell
Michael (Mike) Munsell was a kind soul who lit up a room with his smile and always made you feel special, especially when he gave you a sideways hug. He was a wanderlust who traveled the world but also loved spending time with his family and friends. Mike passed away unexpectedly, May 1, 2020.
Michael John Thomas Munsell was born October 22, 1981, in Billings, MT. He was the middle child of Neil and Carolyn Munsell. After completing a bachelor's degree in Energy Management and Systems Technology at Bismarck State College, Mike pursued an initial career in the energy sector with ConocoPhillips where he worked for 12 years.
In 2009, met Tiffani Fehlmann and they were engaged in the Edinburgh Castle in Scotland and married 09-10-11. The date was selected with great care by Mike. Mike met his match with an avid travel partner, and they traveled extensively. One of Mike's happiest memories of vacationing with Tiffani was a trip to Fiji.
It was at college that he was introduced to kava, an herbal supplement/root extract used as a relaxation drink and started buying kava and making kava drinks. In 2010, Mike launched Monsoon Beverages LLC and Kalm with Kava. In 2016, he took the brave step to leave his job and work full-time on growing Kalm with Kava into a thriving, global business. He was a sought-after expert on kava, highly respected in the kava community, in the U.S. and abroad.
Mike is survived by his wife, Tiffani; parents Neil and Carolyn Munsell; sister Jennifer (Brent) Taylor, and nephews Levi and Rueben, grandparents, Rueben and Lucille Kolpack and many aunt, uncles, cousins, loving in-laws, and his special Aunt Alyson Mike. His brother, Chad, grandparents, JK and Becky Munsell, and Grammy Gill Mike, preceded him in death.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held in early summer with details to be announced later. Donations in Mike's memory can be made to EagleMount in Billings or the Special K Ranch in Columbus, both causes he cared about greatly.
To read full obituary and share memories & condolences please go to https://smithfuneralchapels.com/
