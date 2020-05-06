× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael "Mike" Munsell

Michael (Mike) Munsell was a kind soul who lit up a room with his smile and always made you feel special, especially when he gave you a sideways hug. He was a wanderlust who traveled the world but also loved spending time with his family and friends. Mike passed away unexpectedly, May 1, 2020.

Michael John Thomas Munsell was born October 22, 1981, in Billings, MT. He was the middle child of Neil and Carolyn Munsell. After completing a bachelor's degree in Energy Management and Systems Technology at Bismarck State College, Mike pursued an initial career in the energy sector with ConocoPhillips where he worked for 12 years.

In 2009, met Tiffani Fehlmann and they were engaged in the Edinburgh Castle in Scotland and married 09-10-11. The date was selected with great care by Mike. Mike met his match with an avid travel partner, and they traveled extensively. One of Mike's happiest memories of vacationing with Tiffani was a trip to Fiji.