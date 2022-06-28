Michael "Mikey" Huck, one of the world's greatest people, passed away on Friday, June 24, at the age of 29. He was born May 25, 1993, to loving parents Patrick and Shanon (Lahn) Huck. He was born into a family with a loving sister, Michelle, and was soon joined by his brother, Nathan, and twin sisters: Lillian and Heather.

Michael was born into a massive, loving family, with over 30 uncles and aunts, and was always loved by those around him. Michael had many friends over the years, and could brighten up any room with his infectious smile, laugh, and his hilarious and warm personality. He attended school at Lockwood until the 8th grade, and went on to graduate from Senior High in Billings, with the class of 2012. Michael loved working in the restaurant industry, and everyone who ever tasted one knew Mikey could whip up a pretty awesome pizza from scratch.

Michael loved everyone with his whole being, and always tried to be there for people when they needed him. Music was always Mikey's largest passion, and he would often be found singing almost any style of music. He had a beautiful voice, and dabbled in many instruments, and his singing will be missed by many.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents: Walter and Dorothy Lahn, and Ludwig and Rose Huck; as well as uncles: Monte Lahn, Stacey Lahn, Ronald Huck, and Ronald Zitur; aunt, Kathleen Zitur; and cousin, Sabrina Huck.

He is survived by his parents, Patrick (Laurie) Huck and Shanon Huck (William); brother, Nathan (Sarah); sisters: Michelle (Titus), Lillian, and Heather; his nephews: Azrial and Mason; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, July 1, at 11 a.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W. Wicks Lane, in Billings. A celebration of life with music, food, and beverages that Michael loved, will follow at Barkemeyer Park on Main Street in Huntley, MT.

Should friends desire to help offset the costs of the services, your donation can be sent to Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 West Wicks Lane, Billings, MT, 59105.