Michael Norman Amundson

Michael Norman Amundson was born July 22, 1985 and passed away due to natural causes June 1, 2021.

Mike attended Bench Elementary, Castle Rock Middle School, and Skyview High School (graduated 2004). He was involved in extracurricular activities and participated in basketball, cross country, speech, swimming, and tennis. Mike attended Montana State University and continued to live in Bozeman for several years before returning to Billings.

Music was a passion for Mike, and he enjoyed sports, video games, Star Wars, and fantasy sports leagues. He passionately followed the Denver Broncos, St. Louis Cardinals, and MSU Bobcats. Friends and family remember Mike as intelligent, caring, and always ready to make people laugh.

Mike is survived by his son, Shane (mother Kadee Robinson); brother, John; and mother and father, Julie and Gary. A service is planned in August at Atonement Lutheran Church where Mike was an active youth member. Mike will always be carried on in the hearts of those who loved him.