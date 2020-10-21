 Skip to main content
Michael Scott Sand, age 58, of Miles City passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 15, 2020.

Graveside services were be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. at the Custer County Cemetery. No public reception will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.

