Mike died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Nov. 14, 2019.
He was born on Aug. 18, 1939, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to Jim and Gwen Eastwood. His family moved to Wheaton, Minnesota, where he grew up and lived through high school. He met his wife of 60 years, Helen (Rinke) while roller-skating in the eighth grade. He attended Moorhead State University and was in the Army Reserves for about eight years.
Mike was in the water treatment business and traveled 20 years for Culligan Water. During this time, he had the opportunity to manage Culligan Europe, living in England. He later owned the Culligan Water franchise, now American Water Technologies, in Billings for 35 years until he retired in 2014.
Mike was passionate about his church and his community, serving on several boards and contributing his knowledge and expertise to help others wherever he could. He and Helen enjoyed traveling together, visiting places like Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, Australia and New Zealand. They loved Maui in the winter and enjoyed being lakeside in Minnesota in the summer. They made travel and time with family a priority.
We are incredibly grateful for the kind and compassionate staff at Langemo Memory Care Cottage who cared for him as his condition worsened.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Gwen; his brother, Jim; and nephew Michael.
He leaves behind his wife, Helen; son Jeff (Elizabeth), granddaughters Kelly (Ryan), Samantha, Jennifer (Raph), Amy; son Timothy (Tracey), grandson Travis (Kyra); son Jason (Dawn), grandchildren Kayla, Levi, Cade and Jayden; sisters Kristy (Mark), Kandie and sister-in-law Sharon; Helen’s siblings, Eileen, Dorothy, Willie (Mary), Audrey, Orv (Sara), and Mary Lou (Harry); great-grandchildren Rylie, Lyla, Tucker James, Emmie, Ella, Cameron 'C.C.', Alice and Ellie; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave., with a reception to follow at the church. Interment of cremated remains will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.
Memorials may be directed to King of Glory Lutheran Church, St. John’s United Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.