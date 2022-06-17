 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael T. Holland

Michael T. Holland

BILLINGS - Michael T. Holland, 44, of Billings passed away on June 12, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Cremation has taken place.

A celebration of life will be held in Ballentine at the Longbranch Bar on Saturday, June 18, at 1 p.m.

