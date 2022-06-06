WILSALL - Michael Will Lucas, 67, of Wilsall passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 1.

Mike was born in Townsend, Montana on September 29, 1954, to Jack and Dorothy Lucas. They lived on the Lucas family ranch near Ringling until he was 7; he then moved with his family to their ranch on Lower 16 Mile Creek outside Ringling.

Mike graduated from White Sulphur Springs High School in 1972 and then attended college in Havre and Vo-Tech in Helena and learned the trade of machinist – welder.

Following his graduation, he married Pam Brogan on April 16, 1976. They landed in Billings where they raised their family, being blessed with three children; Gina, Toni and Will.

His first job was with Holland Loader Company in Billings as a machinist. He then went to work for Crown Parts and Machine, then for Superior Welding Supply and ended up retiring early from Cenex Pipeline due to health issues. Mike worked tirelessly his entire life to provide for his family and to set a good example. Mike was unassuming in his intelligence. He was brilliant and could fix about anything. And when he wasn't trying to fix something for someone, you would find him enjoying his life's passion fishing or hunting. He shared this passion with his kids and grandkids taking them along any chance he had. Mike was funny too, he often had a smart answer to our problem, that would get us to smile.

We lost our dad, husband, and grandpa too soon. But he knew how much we loved him, and we know how lucky we were to have had him with us as long as we did.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack; grandparents John and Mable Lucas and grandparents, Bill and Elsie Short; father and mother-in-law, Tom and Jo Brogan and nephew, Jack Brogan.

He is survived by his wife, Pam of 46 years; mother, Dorothy; children, Gina Woody and husband John, Toni Farnes and husband Paul, Will Lucas and wife Magen; sisters, Jackie Bergan and husband Mike, Sharon Cavalier and husband Keith; grandchildren, Jared Woody, Morgan Woody, Daelan Lucas, Audry Wagner, Broden Lucas, Corbin Lucas, Axston Lucas and Renae Farnes; five step-grandchildren, Nate, Courtney, Kassidi and Kayla Woody and Bella Grealish; nieces and nephews, Zach and Sandra Bergan and family, Seth Bergan and family, Jami and Matt Eads and family, Luke and Katie Cavalier and family, and brother-in-law Jim Brogan and wife Chick.

A funeral service in honor of Mike will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 hosted at the Wilsall Community Church. Burial will follow the service at the Wilsall Cemetery, and then a reception will be back at the church. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the tribute page and share condolences, visit: www.franzen-davis.com.