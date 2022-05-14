Michael William Phelps, of Billings, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus at his home on May 3, at the age of 69. He was surrounded by his beloved family.

Michael was born December 8, 1952, in Cooperstown, ND, to Robert and Gertrude Phelps.

Michael chose Pipefitting as his occupation and became a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #30.

On May 27, 1978, Michael married Diane Kennedy in Billings. She was the love of his life, his committed helpmate of nearly 44 years. They were blessed with two children: Brian in 1983, and Theresa in 1986. Michael was a devoted father. He made special memories reading to his children, coaching sports, and sharing his love for the outdoors through hiking, fishing, and camping.

Michael's faith in God was his guiding light, and he was an inspiration to all who knew him. Michael was heroic in making many adaptations to successfully enjoy life despite many health challenges. One of Michael's greatest joys throughout his life was watching his four grandchildren grow.

A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held on May 18 at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Rd., Billings, MT. The livestream link for the service is: boxcast.tviewichael-phelps-memorial

The family would like to thank the many health care professionals that tenderly cared for Michael.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint John's United Home Health and Hospice: 502 N 30th St., Suite #1, Billings, MT 59101.

You may read the complete obituary, offer condolences, and share memories of Michael at the mortuary site: www.cfgbillings.com