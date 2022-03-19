Michele Patricia Rosekelly

Michele was born in California on March 29, 1961, but grew up in the mountains of Colorado. After high school, Michele made her way to Montana, where she raised a family and made many lifelong friends. She will be greatly missed by her children and mother, but we are happy that she will finally have some peace after struggling with many ailments throughout her lifetime. Although she is gone too soon, we know that she has been reunited with her brother and uncles whom she adored.