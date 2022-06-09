Michelle Ann Manning Hoovestal, known to most as "Shelly," was born September 30, 1952 to Doris and Jere Manning in Billings. She died on June 7 after battling stage 4 bone cancer for 5 years.

Shelly grew up in Hysham, the eldest of five children. She participated in 4H and was an excellent softball player, traveling around Eastern Montana with the Hysham girls' team, usually winning games against the bigger towns of Forsyth, Miles City, and others. She graduated from Hysham High School in 1970. In 1972 she married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Hoovestal.

Shelly received her degree in social work from the University of Montana. She started her social work career in Great Falls and later moved to Billings, where she worked first in child protection and later with developmentally disabled adults. When daughter Amy was born, she started her own day care in order to stay home. Later, St. John's Lutheran Ministries was Shelly's "work home" for 39 years. She became Activities Director, making sure residents and colleagues were entertained and enriched, and she also went back to social work at the end of her career. While working full time at St. John's she obtained Masters degrees in Health Administration and Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling from MSUB.

Everyone lucky enough to have known Shelly knows she had the gift of hospitality. She welcomed everyone to her home, created and hosted legendary parties for various holidays, and went out of her way to accommodate anyone who appeared at her door. If you left hungry or thirsty it wasn't for her lack of efforts. Both her home and workplace were filled with her enthusiasm and laughter.

Shelly was devoted to her family and friends. She was always a "helper" and was the first to lend an ear or a hand; help with a job search; write a letter of reference; find a needed resource; or know who to contact to solve a problem. She was kind, but did not hesitate to hold the rest of us to the high standards she had for herself.

As Shelly fought her cancer battle, she kept working until just a few months ago, when it was simply no longer possible. She never complained, and she appreciated the help and support of colleagues, friends, and family right up until her gentle passing back at St. John's in hospice care. She was loved and will be missed more than we can say.

Shelly was predeceased by her father, Jere, and is survived by her husband, Dennis, of Hysham; her daughter, Amy Colavito (Dan) and grandchildren, Augie and Neva, of Seattle; mother, Doris Manning, of Hysham; siblings, Curt (Hope) Manning and Mark Manning of Hysham; Lynn Gray of Arlington, Washington; and Wendy (Neil) Dennehy of Colstrip; along with many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and other extended family members, as well as countless friends and colleagues, all of whom she loved.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to those that cared for Shelly throughout her cancer journey. Special thanks to Judy Williams and Malcolm Goodrich, Dr. Kidd and staff at the Billings Clinic, the Billings Clinic Infusion Center, St. John's United, St. John's Hospice, the Liggett Cottage staff, and Stevenson and Sons of Forsyth.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you honor Shelly's memory by spending time with your loved ones doing your favorite things, and by paying her hospitality forward to spread laughter and joy into the world. If you wish to donate, contributions to the Employee Assistance Fund of St. John's United Foundation, 3940 Rimrock Road, Billings, MT 59102, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Memorial services for Shelly will include a rosary at the Hysham Catholic Church on Sunday, June 12 at 5:30 p.m and a funeral mass held on Monday, June 13 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Memorial Vale Cemetery in Hysham. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with arrangements. To leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.