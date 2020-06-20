Michelle Montague Highwood
Michelle Montague Highwood, age 53, formerly of Billings, passed away June 13 in Great Falls. She is survived by husband Stephen, two daughters, two grandsons, parents Dick & Jackie Montague, and brother Rich Montague. Celebration of Life pending in Great Falls.

