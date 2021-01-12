 Skip to main content
Mickal Roy Lang, 27, of Billings, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021, as the result of a single vehicle accident. Cremation has taken place and Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Faith E Church, 3145 Sweet Water Dr.

View Mike's tribute page for full obit and to leave a memory or condolence for the family at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

