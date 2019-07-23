Mike Balsam passed away suddenly yet peacefully at his home in Tacoma, WA. Mike was always a man of passion in whatever he did. Although his gardens had become his recent passion, he still loved skiing, golfing, volleyball and travel. Mike was predeceased by his long time partner, Sharon Cross, his Mother Bobbe Balsam and his two brothers, Charles and Wreford. He is survived by his father, Fred Balsam of Bella Terra in Billings, his children, Nickolas Balsam and Katlyn Balsam, both of Tacoma, his brother Scott Balsam of Olympia WA and sister, Shellie Balsam of Huntley. Mike will have no services.
Breaking
Find an Obituary
Submit an Obituary
The deadline to submit an obituary is 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday for publication the following day and 2 p.m. Friday for publication Saturday through Monday. We are closed on major holidays. Obituaries submitted by family members or loved ones are accepted pending proper verification of the death.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Health
406-259-5096
Currently Open
Ad Vault
406-248-3641
Currently Open
Ad Vault
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.