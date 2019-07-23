{{featured_button_text}}

Mike Balsam passed away suddenly yet peacefully at his home in Tacoma, WA. Mike was always a man of passion in whatever he did. Although his gardens had become his recent passion, he still loved skiing, golfing, volleyball and travel. Mike was predeceased by his long time partner, Sharon Cross, his Mother Bobbe Balsam and his two brothers, Charles and Wreford. He is survived by his father, Fred Balsam of Bella Terra in Billings, his children, Nickolas Balsam and Katlyn Balsam, both of Tacoma, his brother Scott Balsam of Olympia WA and sister, Shellie Balsam of Huntley. Mike will have no services.

